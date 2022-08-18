Dwayne Johnson promises “a new era in the DC universe” with “Black Adam” | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock”, stole all the prominence of Comic-Con this Saturday, the most important fair in the entertainment industry, to present “Black Adam”, his debut in the superhero movie and the great bet of the DC Comics factory on the big screen.

“It is a new era in the DC universe, we have listened to the fans, who are the most important thing,” promised the actor before thousands of fans gathered at the San Diego Convention Center.

Many of those present in Hall H of this well-known pop culture fair lined up from dawn to be the first to see the first images of the film directed by the Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”), which will be It will premiere on October 21.

Such is the commitment to this film that Johnson himself appeared at the convention suspended in the air and dressed as the character “Black Adam” while the rest of the public shouted his name.

“I don’t know what happened, but I’ve been told that Black Adam was here, what a shame I missed it,” he joked later at the press conference.

Johnson, known worldwide for the “Fast & Furious” saga, gave way to the premiere of a new trailer that confirms that this blockbuster will have a more intense, dark and violent tone than other films from the DC factory.

With a budget of around 200 million dollars, “Black Adam” will try to recover the public of the popular superhero franchise after the irregular results of “Justice League” (2017), “Birds of Prey” (2020) and the installments of “Suicide Squad” (2016 and 2021).

Collet-Serra acknowledged “the pressure” in leading the project.

“It has been a long time in preparation (…). And the character was a challenge, I like characters that act in a gray area, with their own sense of justice,” he said about the anti-hero that Johnson gives life.

Before, Warner Bros. presented the new trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, which will once again feature Zachary Levi in ​​the role of this inexperienced superhero who will hit theaters on December 21.