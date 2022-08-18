Dwayne Johnson is convinced that sooner or later the Marvel and DC characters will have to clash in the cinema

Dwayne Johnson does not close to a crossover between the Marvel Cinematic universe and the DC Comics one.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has permanently closed the door to theories about a meeting between Marvel Cinematic Universe And Star Warswithout however adding anything about a potential crossover with the “Distinct Competition” that many fans have been dreaming of for some time (and which has already been realized in the comics), which according to Dwayne Johnson it is not totally excluded.

The interpreter of Black Adam (film to be released in October 2022) in a recent interview he teased fans about the potential crossover between the two majors, explaining that in his opinion the characters of the two companies will meet sooner or later:

I am optimistic… it is my nature. Especially when it comes to creativity and especially when it comes to movies, DC superheroes and supervillains. There is also the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains in Marvel. For me, not only can they coexist together, but in my mind their paths must cross sooner or later.

As some of you may recall, director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) also discussed with the companies a potential future crossover, which he finds unlikely but not impossible:

I casually talked about the power it would have with both Marvel and DC. How I wish it would happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but at the same time I don’t think it’s impossible either.

Source