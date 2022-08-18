Diane Keaton’s flute

The token * ‘With gray hair and crazy’. Comedy, USA, 2921. 95 min. Address: Katie Aselton. Script: Madeline Walter, Paul Welsh. Music: Leo Birenberg. Photography:

Sean McElwee. Interpreters: Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Wendie Malick, Aimee Carrero, Dustin Milligan, Simon Rex, Taylour Paige.

Few stars so limited and luckier than Diane Keaton. She was where she needed to be at the right time. In 1972 she was chosen to play The Godfather Y Dreams of a seducerfilm version of the comedy Woody Allen Play It Again, Sam that she had performed in the theater. The first of hers registered her from the beginning -she had no previous filmography- in the best history of cinema and the second of hers laid out before her a ladder that, ascending, ascending, will end up taking her to the masterpieces Annie Hall Y Manhattan that, together with the two deliveries of The Godfather, placed her forever at the top of the cinema. The rest of her career -and we are talking about the last 40 years- oscillates between correctness, mediocrity and fiasco. But Coppola and Allen took her to Olympus by making her give what she could give as a dramatic and comedic actress, the latter being her best record. You already know Iriarte’s fable: “In the flute the air / had to sneak in, / and the flute sounded / by chance”. In this case there is not only coincidence, also some talent and above all luck, a lot of luck.

With gray hair and crazy -unfortunate, to say the least, Spanish title of Mack & Rita– nothing adds to his already long career despite belonging to his best comedy record. She plays a 30-year-old woman (Mack: elizabeth lail) that I wish I had many more so I don’t have to fight or prove anything. When her wish comes true and she becomes an old lady (Rita: Diane Keaton), because it is a fantastic comedy that she can remember that Big of Tom Hanksdiscover that maturity is not so pink as she, suggested by the personality of her grandmother, dreamed.









As silly as its Spanish title reveals (you really have to thank it: it puts you on guard) it once again proposes -how many are there already?- to the worst Diane Keaton of gracietas and morisquetas. I said that his best record, within its limitations, is comedy. And it is true. But on condition that on the other side of the camera is his Pygmalion, former partner and great friend Woody Allen.