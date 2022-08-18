Crypto Companies Cut Ad Spending After Crash

(Bloomberg) — The commercial in which Matt Damon launched an invitation to invest in crypto disappeared from American televisions. The same thing happened with the glamorous ad featuring LeBron James and Tom Brady.

The decline in television marketing by the industry coincides with the crash of bitcoin and other crypto assets, according to the measurement company ISpot.tv Inc., which tracks these types of ads. Damon’s commercial for Crypto.com, which ends with him saying “fortune favors the brave,” last aired in February during the Super Bowl. The four-month national campaign cost an estimated $65 million, according to ISpot, which is more than the outlay of other investment services, including giants such as Fidelity and Vanguard, in the same category.

“Ad sellers should not expect growth in this vertical for the rest of the year due to falling crypto valuations and new allegations of fraud among companies in that market,” said Eric Haggstrom, director of business intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions, an industry researcher. “Since its inception, cryptocurrencies have been an up and down industry, so ad budgets will follow the same trajectory.”

Spending by major crypto firms, including trading platforms Crypto.com, Coinbase Global Inc. and FTX, fell in the US in July to $36,000, according to ISpot. That’s the lowest monthly total since January 2021 and is down from a high of $84.5 million in February, when the industry flooded the spaces around the Super Bowl.

Coinbase, the only publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the US, said this month in a letter to its shareholders that it will be reducing advertising space. This came after second-quarter revenue sank 64% to $808.3 million.

A Crypto.com spokesperson declined to comment. FTX and Coinbase did not respond to requests for comment.

Crypto companies have charted a similar path to other emerging industries, such as online travel sites, by pouring money into marketing to build brand awareness, said Dave Morgan, founder and CEO of Simulmedia, which operates a crypto platform. buy ads. The industry focused on live sports, including the NFL and NBA playoffs, which still attract huge audiences.

“That’s not the cheap way to get in,” Morgan said. “But it’s a way to make a splash and let everyone know you’re there.”

However, in the last six months, many things have changed. Bitcoin, the largest and oldest token, has lost about half its value since March. A series of high-profile bankruptcies has hit confidence and trading volumes. Regulators around the world have also increased scrutiny. All told, the sector’s total market value fell below $1 trillion in June from a high of $3 trillion at the end of 2021.

The decline in TV ad spending by crypto firms has also coincided with a lighter sports schedule since the end of the NFL season in February, the most-watched sport in the U.S. The overall investment services category shrank national television spending to US$17.4 million in July, 87% less than in February, according to ISpot. In the same period, crypto companies cut spending almost to nothing.

The biggest beneficiaries of the crypto industry’s TV ad spending have been ESPN, ABC, Fox, and NBC, according to ISpot. But even if industry marketing doesn’t pick up, networks should be fine, according to Morgan. Advertising demand during live sports will fill the void, he said.

If cryptocurrencies return to television in the fall, the message could be different, according to Bill Daddi, president of marketing agency Daddi Brand Communications. Until now, advertising has focused on the fear of missing out and seize the day. But it could move on to rebuilding trust and education after all the tumult, he said.

“It will be interesting to see how the brands adjust,” Daddi said.

