Creed III: Jacob “Stitch” Duran says it will be a very different story from the Rocky movies

Rocky- 92% hit the big screen in 1976 and quickly became a hit. This installment was just the beginning of what would become one of the most popular film franchises in history, with thousands of fans around the world who were enchanted by the inspiring story of the tireless boxer. Rocky Balboa – 76%, from 2006, came as the last title focused on the Italian Stallion, but the legacy continued with Creed: Heart of a Champion – 94% and Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79%, spin-offs of the saga, starring Michael B. Jordan.

After the good reception of the first two films of believe, a third is already on its way to movie theaters. Creed III will be directed by Michael B Jordan in his directorial debut, from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin Y Keenan Coogler. This August 16, the YouTube channel Fred Talks Fighting (via DiscussingFilm) published an interview with Jacob “Stitch” Durana professional cut healer in boxing and mixed martial arts. last appeared in both installments of believe as the healer of Adonis.

During the interview, the presenter asked last how was filming Creed III in comparison with creed II Y Believe Ito which the curator responded as follows:

We finished filming a month ago, it’s going to be very exciting. Michael B. Jordan did a great job, the plot of the film is completely different, it’s not like Rocky, it’s a completely different story, with great fights, probably the best coordinated fights I’ve ever seen.

In addition to telling a little about what awaits us with the new sports drama, last praised Michael B Jordan for doing a spectacular job directing the film, saying he’s pretty proud of how he’s handled things. His words were the following:

Michael B. Jordan did a great job as a director and actor and I asked him, ‘you know Michael, when you’re shooting your fight scenes, do you focus on them more as a director or as an actor?’ and he said ‘more as a director’. . That was the kind of mentality he had and he did a great job, I’m proud of him.

Creed III is undoubtedly a long-awaited film by fans of the saga, and its premiere has been scheduled for March 3, 2023. In addition to the third installment of believe, the franchise will continue to expand with a spin-off centered on Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), whose development was confirmed at the end of July this year. In creed IIViktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of Ivan Drago, faces Adonis Creed (Michael B Jordan), son of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), unleashing an epic moment where old feelings and memories of the deadly encounter between Apollo and Ivan in Rocky IV come to the surface – 40%.

According to The Wrap (via ScreenCrush), Robert Lawton will be in charge of writing the script for the new Ivan Drago film. Lawton was reportedly tasked with writing the spin-off after impressing MGM execs with a script he recently created for the biopic Becoming Rocky, a film about a young Sylvester Stallone and his attempts to make a living. the original Rocky feature film.

