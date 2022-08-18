Britney Spears would be preparing a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey

“There were a lot of things that happened that I wasn’t comfortable with. They tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, but at the same time, I can say that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position. So I made sure that all of my kids could get close. to me at any time and discuss anything.

He added: “The boys – all my children – know that they can count on me and my wife and talk about anything. Now they are teenagers. We talk about sex, we talk about drugs, we talk about all the things that teenagers go through. I want that my children make all the possible mistakes in my house, because [así] I can protect them.”

Kevin Ferdeline and Britney Spears

(Getty Images)



the singer of Toxic She was placed under the guardianship of her father Jamie in 2008, after a series of behaviors that put her health at risk – although the decision was revoked by a Los Angeles court in 2021, thus giving Britney control over her millionaire fortune and other aspects. of his life- Kevin argued that the settlement actually “saved” his life.

“I saw that this man really cared and looked out for his family because he wanted everything to be okay. When Jamie took over, things got straightened out. He saved his life,” Kevin said.

For her part, Britney admitted that she was “saddened” by everything her ex-husband had said publicly.

On her Instagram account, the pop star wrote: “I am sad to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss my relationship with my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone, I am concerned that that the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram. I gave them everything. Just one word: THEFT. I’ll say it. My mom told me ‘You should GIVE THEM to your dad’. I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day friends! !! (sic)”.