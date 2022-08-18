This first-person shooter is available for a limited time at a 75 percent discount on Valve’s platform.





Steam launched in the last few hours a large number of promotions by the hand of a giant like Bethesda and among the most prominent video games is an intriguing first person shooter released in 2017which has a discount to take advantage of.











Bethesda’s captivating shooter that has a giant discount on Steam

In Prey you will wake up aboard Talos I, a space station in orbit around the Moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment that hopes to change humanity forever, but things have gone horribly wrong.

The space station has been invaded by hostile aliens who want to hunt you down. As you investigate the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you will have to survive using the tools you find on the station, as well as your wits, weapons and incredible abilities.





How much does Prey cost on Steam

The Standard version of this interesting video game has a 75 percent off and you can get it for only 299 Argentine pesoswhile the version Deluxe is located in the 399 pesos.

However, there is an even better promotion for fans of the distributor. Steam launched a combo between Prey and Dishonored 2 with an 82 percent discount that places the two titles at a price of 437 pesos.

