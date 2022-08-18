Become Mexico’s No. 1 team, goal of the San Francisco 49ers

Al Guido, president of the franchise, revealed that the Niners’ plan goes beyond the five years of marketing derived from the NFL’s “International Home Marketing Area” program.

The NFL San Francisco 49ers They aim to position themselves as the favorite team of the Mexican fans to this American league, assured this Wednesday the president of the franchise, to Guido.

“Actually, it’s not just about investing in the market for the next five years, but about building the next generation of fans and keeping them to be the number one team,” the manager accepted at a press conference.

As of January this year, the NFL started the programInternational Home Marketing Area” which assigned the franchises of the league to countries outside the United States to market their brand through different activities for five years.

Mexico was assigned to the San Francisco 49ersalong with eight other teams, and guide explained that a good way to increase that taste that already exists for Niners in this country it is with the formation of a squad full of figures like the one they have.

“I know our fans, they are going to enjoy our team a lot. We have a young Trey Lancewhich is captivating everyone, stars like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams Y Nick Bosa; are some of the best NFL“, showed off.

The San Francisco 49ers will play for the second time at the Azteca Stadium in 2022, after having visited Mexico in 2005. Getty Images

As a sign of the taste that the Mexican fans have for their team, he pointed out how fast tickets have sold for the regular season game on November 21 in the Aztec stadium where the 49ers will play against arizona cardinals.



“I’m not surprised they’re running out of steam, I’m confident it’ll be like a home game for us and we’ll see that as soon as their quarterback has the first offense, then we’ll know how loud our fans are.”

to Guido accepted that many of the Mexican fans that support them date back to the ’80s and ’90s, when the team’s legend, the field marshal joe montanaled them to win four super bowls.

“We know that we inherit fans from certain figures in our team, but today we have an excellent job with the new generations thanks, for example, to George KittleDeebo Samuelit’s our guys they want to follow.”

The president of the 49ers He stressed that having a good team is not enough if it is not backed by sporting successes.

“We came very close last year. We played great football in rival territories with our fans always following us, especially in the last game against the rams. We know what the path is and the first thing is to win our division.”

In 2021, San Francisco Lost the NFC Championship Game before the rams; before he beat the cowboys on the Wild Card Round already the packers on the Divisional Round.