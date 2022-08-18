Ariana Grande surprises with a change of look and sets off alarms about new music

Ariana Grande has surprised her fans with a most flattering change of look and quite noticeable. The artist also has hinted that he will be releasing new music shortly.

Ariana has been behind the cameras for more than a decade. The young American, who became known worldwide for the series of victorious When she was only 16 years old, she has been, as well as a singer, an actress. This is why the celebrity is currently shooting the film adaptation of the musical wicked.

With the shooting of the film already underway, paIt seems that the singer has had to change her look to bring to life Glinda, the famous fairy she plays. This is why it is due her new hairstyle, with which she has not left anyone indifferent.

The singer wanted to surprise her Instagram followers yesterday with the publication of a story in which appears with platinum blonde hair. His new look has caused a sensation among his fans, since, in addition to looking great, in 2018 he already promoted his album sweetener with hair this color.

The artist appears in the photo she uploaded with her trusted composerswhich has led to speculation that shortly, there will be new music by the young woman. Next to her are Ilya Salmanzadeh and Savan Kotecha, the two composers who They have participated in most of Ariana Grande’s albumsamong which we can highlight: Dangerous Woman, Sweetener Y Thank U, Next.

It’s been like that the American, known for her angelic voice and her extreme treble, It has set off all the alarms among its fans. Ariana Grande has been able to arouse curiosity among all the people who follow her, making them long for the launch of new songs by the artist to sing at the top of your lungs.