Are you thinking of moving? Leonardo DiCaprio rents his mansion in Beverly Hills

Californian Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, is known throughout the world for being one of the most valued film actors in recent decades, both by critics and by the general public. His roles in movies of different genres like titanica, the reborn, Source, shutter Island or don’t look upto name just a few of the many titles in his filmography, have allowed him to demonstrate a wide range and rise as one of the most chameleonic and stable artists in Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio with director Alejandro González Iñárritu at the Oscars ceremony. PHOTO: Hollywood Life

Despite being one of the wealthiest actors in the seventh art, DiCaprio continues to generate wealth outside of his profession. A lesser known facet of this celebrity is his work as an investor in the real estate sector. For years, the actor has been buying real estate, remodeling it and turning it into luxury homes that he then sells or rents to very select clients.

A rental not suitable for all pockets

The latest acquisition that has come to light is a mansion in Beverly Hills that the actor bought last year for a not inconsiderable amount of money. 9.9 million dollars. The house dates from 1936 and has an area of ​​464 square meters. In them we find four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, a leisure area, spa, swimming pool and many more amenities divided among their two floors, his guest house and the garden.

