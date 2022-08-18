Are you thinking of moving? Leonardo DiCaprio rents his mansion in Beverly Hills

Californian Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, is known throughout the world for being one of the most valued film actors in recent decades, both by critics and by the general public. His roles in movies of different genres like titanica, the reborn, Source, shutter Island or don’t look upto name just a few of the many titles in his filmography, have allowed him to demonstrate a wide range and rise as one of the most chameleonic and stable artists in Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio with director Alejandro González Iñárritu at the Oscars ceremony. PHOTO: Hollywood Life

Despite being one of the wealthiest actors in the seventh art, DiCaprio continues to generate wealth outside of his profession. A lesser known facet of this celebrity is his work as an investor in the real estate sector. For years, the actor has been buying real estate, remodeling it and turning it into luxury homes that he then sells or rents to very select clients.

A rental not suitable for all pockets

The latest acquisition that has come to light is a mansion in Beverly Hills that the actor bought last year for a not inconsiderable amount of money. 9.9 million dollars. The house dates from 1936 and has an area of ​​464 square meters. In them we find four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, a leisure area, spa, swimming pool and many more amenities divided among their two floors, his guest house and the garden.

One of the rooms after the reform. PHOTO: Grosby-Group

Now, after the remodeling of the property, this luxurious home has become an elegant space that combines dark and neutral colors with gold details throughout the furniture. Although it maintains the traditional structure of the 1930s, new marble finishes in the kitchen and bathroom, high-end appliances, a fireplace on the terrace and the rooms have been dressed with the most exclusive furniture.

Although the house is not an architectural jewel, it is a sample of luxury, comfort and space, something that is reflected in the very high rental price of the property. Thus, DiCaprio has put, through the prestigious Hilton & Hyland real estate, the house for rent for no less than 35,000 euros per month.

Kitchen with minibar bar of the mansion. PHOTO: Grosby-Group

A very high price that compared to the millionaire fortune of the Oscar-winning actor means a small income in his account that we assume will not be key to keeping him on the list of the richest men on the planet.