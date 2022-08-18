Apple TV+ to Release Sidney Poitier Documentary with Exclusive Interviews | The USA Newspaper

Los Angeles (USA), (EFE).- The Apple TV+ platform will world premiere a documentary on actor and director Sidney Poitier on September 23 with exclusive interviews with other big-screen celebrities such as Denzel Washington, Halle Berry , Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand or Spike Lee.

Entitled “Sidney Poitier”, this production will deal with the trajectory and the importance of the legacy left by the American interpreter of Bahamian origin, the technology giant’s streaming service reported in a statement.

Poitier became the first African-American in history to be awarded an Oscar for best actor for “Lilies of the Field” (1963) and in 2002 he received the honorary Oscar awarded annually by the Hollywood Academy.

“No Way Out” (1950), “The Defiant Ones” (1958), “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967) or “To Sir, with Love” (1967) swell the list of the most relevant titles in which He participated.

The actor, who died on January 6 in California due to heart failure, was also closely linked to the defense of civil rights, managing to play leading roles in which, for the first time in Hollywood, the African-American population was not seen. stereotyped or racialized.

The figure of Poitier has been praised for decades by personalities from other fields, which is why throughout this Apple TV + production artists such as the New York singer Lenny Kravitz are also interviewed.

The documentary is produced by the renowned American television presenter Oprah Winfrey together with Derik Murray (“I am JFK Jr.”) in collaboration with the Poitier family, while Reginald Hudlin (“House Party”) directs it with the making of Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment.