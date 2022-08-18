Abinader highlights tourism as the economic engine of the Dominican Republic

The President of the Dominican Republic, Louis Abinader, celebrated two years in government last Tuesday and, in what he has called an exercise in transparency, offered a speech to the Dominican population. In it, he took stock and responded to criticism of his management, highlighting the role of tourism as a locomotive for the economic recovery of the country.



Our employment levels are higher than the pre-covid stage; tourism is experiencing record growth and the free zones will close this year with the best export figures in their history.#ThisIsChange – Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) August 17, 2022

Abinader highlighted in his appearance that the economy of the Dominican Republic grew in double digits during 2021 and that the country was one of the few in the world that appreciated the national currency. The president attributed this positive progress to the “good performance of tourism”. “We found a closed country, and we restored our tourism. We found a country with the crippled economy, and we restored work”, highlighted the president.



Our economy grew at a double-digit rate last year, and sectors such as tourism or free zones are, at this moment, at record figures for months. ¡#ThisIsChange! pic.twitter.com/oNl3vHaccG – Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) August 17, 2022

As for other specific tourism projects, the president brought forward the debut of the new port for cruise ships in Cabo Rojo (Pedernales). If at first it was expected that the facilities would receive their first ship in December 2023, Abinader assured in his speech that it will finally be in November.

Pending works





Likewise, Abinader acknowledged that, of all the announced works, the only one that has not started is the construction of the amber highway —which will connect Santiago de los Caballeros with Puerto Plata in 25 minutes—. The president explained that the delay is due to “This government is not willing to poorly executed operations” and gave the Samaná highway as an example, “which condemned Dominicans for years to an unfair and disproportionate shadow toll.”

Another of the criticized aspects of Abinader’s management has been the film studio agreed with Vin Diesel on Bergantín beach (Puerto Plata). According to the president, his construction will begin “in the next few weeksafter more than a year of designs”.