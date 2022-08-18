4 Make up Vip to copy absolutely!

Kim Kardashian, Chiara Ferragni, Katy Perry and Magan Fox … here’s how the stars do their makeup! We explain which are the most imitated VIP make-up in recent years and which are the areas of the face to highlight based on the type of make-up you want to reproduce.

The make-up of celebrities to imitate: let’s see together how some of the stars of showbusiness wear make-up based on the importance they prefer to give to the different areas of the face. Deep and intense gaze? Super sexy and glamorous lips? To follow all the styles of celebs.

The VIP make-up to copy

Who among you hasn’t hoped at least once, to look natural, like one of those instagram filters? Before continuing with the rest of this article, we would like to clarify that the aesthetic canons of the filters of the well-known social “Meta” is completely unreal and does not correspond to anyone’s reality. Starting from this assumption, you may want to play with some IG filters, but always keeping in mind that those paradigms of beauty are unreal and false! Often many of these effects refer to a certain type of make-up of the stars, to their “typical” way of putting on make-up. If you want to try to re-propose one of the VIP make-up, without resorting to filters, you just have to follow this short guide. Under whose turn it is!

Kim Kardashian’s VIP make-up

On You Tube there are some VIP make-up tutorials that are directly inspired by celebrities, explaining step by step what are the steps to reproduce the makeup styles of these famous women. If you want to look like your favorite stars, at least for one night, you just have to keep reading us! To start we want to talk to you about the make-up of contemporary VIPs more imitated in recent years. And well yes, we’re talking about Kim Kardashian and the splendid tricks she showed off on several occasions. Those who follow it know well that hers is one of the most sophisticated make-up, which while seeming simple and natural, is not at all so in practice! Kardashian’s work is all about brushes, shades in the right places and, a lot, a lot of contouring. The attention of this vip make-up focuses not only on the base, but also on the eyes, which are definitely enhanced with false eyelashes and plays of light and shadows created ad hoc to intensify the look. The lips, on the other hand, do not occupy the scene and are almost always of one nude color and with a light coat of gloss.

The vip make-up of Chiara Ferragni

Let’s now pass to our all-Italian darling: Chiara Ferragni. On her face she really does everything, the influencer does not seem to have particular limits and she often lets herself go with eccentric and super colored make-up from VIPs. Glitter, smoky eyes and lots of color, surrounding the eye of the beautiful Chiara. One of the tricks that best suits the digital entrepreneur is precisely the one that is structured on intense shades of brown powders on the eyelid. Also in this case, the focus is always on the gaze and the desire to open the eyes even more with a play of light and shadow. To imitate her make-up, you must first wear a beautiful e rich palette with different shades of brown, and many brushes. The secret to having such an intense smoky is to work a lot on the shades and, once completed, add some cream glitter in the inner corner of the eye. Obviously, with such heavy makeup in the eye area, it would be better to opt for a simple one lip gloss or a nude tintin such a way as to soften the demanding make-up of the upper part of the face.

Katy Perry: a matter of gaze

If it is true that it is gaze is one of the most powerful weapons of seduction, singer Katy Perry is one of the most important followers of this philosophy. On the Kardashian line, Perry also prefers shift all attention to the eyes with a vip make-up that wants to amaze anyone who meets her gaze. Surely her beautiful and big blue eyes help her a lot, but at the base of her there is also a good job that aims at enhancing her gaze. To intensify her gaze even more, the pop star almost always uses a black, shaded pencil on the outside of the corner of the eye. Mascara obviously cannot be missing for a nude and glamorous look at the same time, which is distributed with almost maniacal care on every single lash. Unlike Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, she almost always wears a lipstick with a lit note of pinkwho looks really good with those blue eyes!

Megan Fox as Marilyn: fire red lips!

Many industry experts say that “you must feel the red lipstick“. It often happens that many of us love the rouge on other women’s lips, but who can’t actually wear it on their own. The red lipstick is one of the great classics of vip make-up, more or less always, it tells you nothing Marilyn Monroe? Red lipstick, although some of us just can’t see it on our lips, usually looks good on everyone. Girls brunettes, brunettes and blondes, the red on the lips is super sensual and extremely elegant if valued correctly. In fact, if you choose to opt for lip rouge you should avoid overdoing the make-up on the eyes, often even a light “brush” of good mascara, may be the right choice. Megan Fox she is one of the celebrities who often chooses to give more importance to the lip area by wearing a red lipstick, while leaving her eyes very natural with a simple brushstroke of mascara.