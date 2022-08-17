Wolfgang Petersen. Director of ‘The Neverending Story’ and ‘Troy’ dies

AFP

The German director Wolfgang Petersenwho achieved international fame with films such as The endless story, The submarine, Troy and presidential planedied of pancreatic cancer at the age of 81, a spokesman reported.

Petersen, who directed Hollywood stars like Clint Eastwood, Dustin Hoffman, George Clooney, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt during five decades of career, passed away last Friday in Los Angeles.

Born in 1941 in Emden, Germany, Petersen scored his first big hit with a World War II submarine thriller adapted from a novel about the Battle of the Atlantic. The film earned two Oscar nominations in 1983, including Best Director.

Petersen made his first film in English, the children’s fantasy feature The endless storythe next year.

In the 1990s he went on to make action and disaster films in Hollywood, where he worked with Eastwood and John Malkovich on the thriller in the line of firebefore directing Hoffman on the tape Epidemic.

GlennClose, who acted together with Ford in Presidential planesaid in a statement to AFP that being managed by the German “remains a special memory”.

“Although the script was exciting and incredibly intense, I remember many laughs (…) My memory is of a man full of happiness for life, who did what he liked to do the most,” he wrote.

In the 2000s, Petersen directed Clooney in a perfect storm already pitt in Troy.

Pitt and the director | Photo: AFP

He died at his residence in Brentwood, Los Angeles.in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette.

