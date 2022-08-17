With songs by Ed Sheeran or Bely Basarte going through others like Billie Eilish: ‘Let’s Sing 2023’, prepared – Music
As an offer, the musical title will offer current themes but also classics and favorites of all time. In addition, the video game titled ‘Let’s Sing 2023 Includes Spanish Songs’ confirms the inclusion of Spanish songs to grow its bet as the next installment of the acclaimed franchise of karaoke.
We will be able to confirm that we will be able to dance to the rhythm of ‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran‘Complicated’ of avril lavigne‘Happier Than Ever’ by billie eilish or throw the party with ‘Your Song’ by Rita prays. Golds are also added from ‘Ay, Dios Mío’ by Carol G. ‘The Hiccup’ Danny Romero & Juan Magan either Bely Basarte with ‘No Es Tu Culpa’ that the artist from Madrid herself included in her new album and introduced saying “I didn’t know how to tell one of my best friends that I missed him, that it hurt me to have drifted apart.“.
Let’s Sing 2023 Includes Spanish Songs
The above will be just some of the 35 hits included in that video game proposal. ‘Let’s Sing 2023 Includes Spanish Songs’ It will launch later this year for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and will also be playable on Xbox Series X/S.
official preview
Official video of ‘It’s not your fault’
official letter
Since you don’t call
since you don’t write,
since you don’t come,
since you’re not…
I want you to call
I want you to write
I want you to want
getting back
i think you think
that I don’t die,
that I don’t miss you anymore
nothing stays the same…
But if I look in the mirror,
what I see,
asks me
if you will come back
It’s not your fault, you did to scream
I hidden I couldn’t hear you
It’s not me to look for
a light when there is darkness
And it’s that I’ve been missing you for so long
and I don’t know how to find you,
so if you hear me,
come back for me
If I turn off I will not forget
that by your side really shone
It’s not your fault, you did to scream
I hidden I couldn’t hear you
come back for me
stay close
come back for me