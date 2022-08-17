With songs by Ed Sheeran or Bely Basarte going through others like Billie Eilish: ‘Let’s Sing 2023’, prepared – Music

As an offer, the musical title will offer current themes but also classics and favorites of all time. In addition, the video game titled ‘Let’s Sing 2023 Includes Spanish Songs’ confirms the inclusion of Spanish songs to grow its bet as the next installment of the acclaimed franchise of karaoke.

We will be able to confirm that we will be able to dance to the rhythm of ‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran‘Complicated’ of avril lavigne‘Happier Than Ever’ by billie eilish or throw the party with ‘Your Song’ by Rita prays. Golds are also added from ‘Ay, Dios Mío’ by Carol G. ‘The Hiccup’ Danny Romero & Juan Magan either Bely Basarte with ‘No Es Tu Culpa’ that the artist from Madrid herself included in her new album and introduced saying “I didn’t know how to tell one of my best friends that I missed him, that it hurt me to have drifted apart.“.

Let’s Sing 2023 Includes Spanish Songs

The above will be just some of the 35 hits included in that video game proposal. ‘Let’s Sing 2023 Includes Spanish Songs’ It will launch later this year for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and will also be playable on Xbox Series X/S.

official preview

Official video of ‘It’s not your fault’

official letter

Since you don’t call

since you don’t write,

since you don’t come,

since you’re not…

I want you to call

I want you to write

I want you to want

getting back

i think you think

that I don’t die,

that I don’t miss you anymore

nothing stays the same…

But if I look in the mirror,

what I see,

asks me

if you will come back

It’s not your fault, you did to scream

I hidden I couldn’t hear you

It’s not me to look for

a light when there is darkness

And it’s that I’ve been missing you for so long

and I don’t know how to find you,

so if you hear me,

come back for me

If I turn off I will not forget

that by your side really shone

It’s not your fault, you did to scream

I hidden I couldn’t hear you

come back for me

stay close

come back for me