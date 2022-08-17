Will Smith is happy and at peace after apologizing to Chris Rock

Will Smith is ready to move on as feels happy and at peace after apologizing to Chris Rock for slapping him. They assure that the actor of “King Richard” felt that “a weight has been lifted” after sending a message to the comedian.

Last March Will Smith got up from his seat at the ceremony of the Oscar to slap Chris Rock for making fun of his wife. This action cost the actor to be judged, vetoed from any event related to said awards and his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Will Smith is at peace after his public apology to Chris Rock

“Will is in a very good place mentally, as good as he can be at this stage”, revealed a source close to the actor to the news portal Us Weekly. “Since he shared his apology video with the world, he definitely a great weight has been lifted from your shoulders”, he continued.

After spending months away from the public eye, Will Smith finally came out to share a video on his social networks in which he talks about what happened and apologizes to Chris Rock. In the short published on July 29, the actor revealed that he had tried to communicate with the comedian, but that he was not ready yet.

“The message I got is that he’s not ready to talk yet and when he is, he’ll get back to me,” Smith said, adding, “So I just want to tell you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here for whenever you’re ready to talk.”

The informant assured that although the comedian was not willing to talk to the actor, Will Smith is feeling happy and at peace, plus he stays positive as he begins to weigh in on the next phase of his career. “He is hopeful about his future and that his life will return to normal”, they revealed.

