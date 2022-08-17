why is there rivalry between them?

Currently Katy Perry and Meghan Markle are neighbors, but it does not seem that they can get along.

If you are a fan of royalty, you will surely know that Meghan Markle She is involved in several controversies and is not one of the favorites of many people, well, believe it or not, she also has a confrontation with the singer Katy Perry. I tell you the gossip.

This whole scandal started after the wedding of Meghan Markle with Prince Harry where he gave him the final yes in a ceremony at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Being a real and media wedding, days later when Katy Perry was on a red carpet was questioned about this real event.

A media journalist Entertainment Tonight asked the singer her opinion on the dress of Meghan Markle And she answered:

“I would have scheduled an extra test,” Perry exclaimed.

Getty Image.

With this reply Perry implied that he had not liked the dress he wore Megan Markle.

Even though he said he liked me very much Meganended by saying that the winning dress had been that of Kate Middleton at her wedding with the Prince William, a comment that evidently annoyed Markle, according to anonymous sources close to her.

Subsequently, Katy Perry left aside the choice of the dress of Markle and clarified that he admired her for all the humanitarian actions she did and for defending feminism.

However, it seems that these good words from the singer towards Meghan were not enough for her to forget what she said about her wedding dress.

To finish it… Meghan Markle and Katy Perry are even neighbors

Two years ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their duties at the British royal family and moved to the United States.

They currently reside in Montecito, in the city of Santa Barbara, California; in a residential area where many Hollywood celebrities live.

Unfortunately for Meghan Markle, she lives in this same complex Orlando Bloom beside Katy Perry And your daughter.

Getty Image.

An anonymous source told the outlet Daily Express that the relationship between Meghan and Katy is zero, but that Orlando has no problem with them and that if he notices something strange near his house he has no qualms about calling them to report it.

Even though they are even neighbors now, it seems that Meghan Markle can’t forget the comment the singer made about her wedding dress.

Yes ok, Meghan Markle is the wife of prince harrywe must not forget that Katy Perry is one of the most recognized and beloved singers in the United States.

Hopefully they fix this difference soon!

It is worth mentioning that during these years, Meghan Markle has become a very controversial person, since he gave that interview on the TV show Oprah Winfrey He opened sensitive wounds that exposed the royal family.

Markle He assured that he lost his freedom when he lived there, in addition to making serious accusations that portrayed racism on the part of the royal family.

It may interest you:

Meghan Markle’s obsessions at 41

Things you didn’t know about Meghan Markle

“Thank God Meghan is not coming” the sincere words of Queen Elizabeth II that have been replicated on t-shirts

Meghan Markle and Harry will show their house and day to day in Montecito, California