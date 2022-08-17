What happened to the girl from the Justin Bieber meme: Why not Naples?

Now that little girl is a 19-year-old girl. She still considers herself a Justin Bieber fan, but not quite as keen as she was when she was eight years ago.

On 9 October 2014, Fanpage.it published a news report dedicated to groups of adolescents stationed in front of the entrances of the hotels along the Naples waterfront in a desperate attempt to meet Justin Bieber. According to rumors, the Canadian pop star was on vacation with her family in the Neapolitan capital. In the end it all turned out to be a noisy hole in the water, but the video highlighted one aspect: the difficulty of southern teenagers to find concerts in their cities. A criticism that in turn gave rise to one of the historical YouTube memes: “Why not Naples?”.

The Fanpage.it service opens with an 11-year-old girl who tearfully begs Justin Bieber to come to Naples to do the concerts. “Why not Naples? You are our whole life, please come. We want to see you, we want to sing with you, please! Come Justin”. A poignant question that, however, in a short time has turned into one of the many memes on the net.

Now that little girl, her name is Roberta Di Napoli, she is a 19 year old girl. She still considers herself a Justin Bieber fan, but not quite as keen as she was when she was eight years ago. “People don’t understand that I was 11 at the time, now I’m a 19-year-old person, it’s been a while and I’ve changed,” Roberta told Webboh. “Being a meme, after all, is also fun. I’m the first to joke about it and repeat those three words when I’m with my friends.”

Beyond self-irony, it was not easy to be the target of the internet. “That video has never been completely forgotten. In recent years it hasn’t always been nice to be classified as that little girl. Sometimes when people met me on the street they imitated me. Well, it bothered me a lot[…]”said Roberta about it. Time, however, remains the best medicine, even if certain contents come back to the surface after several years. Often it happens with TikTokthe social platform capable of giving new fame to songs, phrases or memes that are believed to have been forgotten.