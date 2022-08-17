Viral: Users are surprised to hear Ben Affleck speak Spanish (VIDEO)

Ben Affleck has been under the spotlight recently, as his photographs sleeping on a walk along the Seine River and other moments of his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez went viral, now users on TikTok They remembered when the actor had an interview in Spanish and spoke the language perfectly.

Although the video went viral on the social network, it is an excerpt from a talk that Affleck offered to “Ultra Party”in the 2020to promote your tape “The WayBlack”.

In the material the actor is observed explaining that you have opportunities to practice your SpanishIn addition, rice and beans are his favorite food, as well as bananas.

He even expressed that he found Mexican food excellent.

During the talk there was a comedian, because they asked him what his favorite word in Spanish was, to which he replied: “Sacapuntas, because it’s not what it seems, it sounds like a word but it’s not like that. The rest are bad words that I can’t say on television.

Given this, some users they did not hesitate to comment and were surprised by his way of speaking the language.

“Wow I didn’t know he speaks some Spanish, impressive,” commented @ Jazmin Naranjo, while @ marmar66 thought he did have a Mexican accent.

The actor lived in Mexico when he was six years old, which is why he has Latin friends, which has helped him learn Spanish.

