Uruguayan chef on American soil makes presidents and celebrities enjoy his ‘delicacies’ – Metro World News

Both in his native country and worldwide, they have decorated the Uruguayan chef Nick Mastrascusa.

With the magic of allowing dishes to shine, Uruguayan chef Nick Mastrascusa has managed to catch stars of the show such as Marc Anthony, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz. The ‘delicacies’ of the kitchen artist have delighted them, to the same extent, politicians like George Bush and Bill Clinton.

Professional success led him to have an olive oil brand with his name through a collaboration with an Italian producer. She told exactly this story to some diners at the Hawaii Four Seasons Hotel, in which he worked at that time, and the actress Díaz was nearby, who asked if he would not give her a bottle. After handing it to her, she asked to have it autographed.

Mostly, he has worked in quality multidisciplinary groups. Today he is the executive chef of the Kukio Beach Club Restaurant in Hawaii who works with a “talented and energetic” team, reports El País Uruguay.

Achievements of the Uruguayan chef

For two galas coordinated by Dom Pérignon in 2019, Mastrascusa, 39, was chosen from among the thousands of chefs in Hawaii.

Previously, it was established with the idea focused on the promotion of the Maui onion: Maui Onion Festival Recipe Competition in 2013.

The culinary art expert is a prophet in his native land as well as in distant destinations. In 2011 and 2012 he was awarded at the Beach Tree Restaurant of the Four Seasons Hualalai Hotel: Manager of the Year and Rising Star Chef of Hawaii.

For his work at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Palm Beach, the expert won first place for event food quality. Specifically, in 2007.

up close, always

The Uruguayan chef was always close to the kitchen, evidenced by his love for it. For the master in exotic meats, caviar, and sommelier food represented the symbol of fun and gathering.

He loved having a “big meal”, fishing, hunting in general with his parents, siblings, friends and other relatives. However, her professional vocation was discovered in a talk at Johnson & Wales University in high school.

There, at the high school, the gastronomy career stole his attention and he confirmed it when he moved from Montevideo to Miami, at 17, and saw some classes, met several facilitators and visited the campus: “I fell in love at the first moment,” he said. .