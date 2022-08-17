Tyson Fury prepares his jump to Hollywood and “record an album” with Adele or Ed Sheeran

Former boxer Tyson Fury former heavyweight champion, is convinced he can have a successful career in Hollywood if you propose it, thus following the path marked by stars of the stature of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vin Diesel, John Cena or his compatriot Vinnie Jones.

Once removed from the ring, the athlete is analyzing his professional options for the future and, without a doubt, the entertainment world is very tempting. In fact, right now he is preparing a documentary about his life with the giant Netflixin which he will offer his own vision of his successful and sometimes controversial career as a boxer.

“I’m not doing badly outside of boxing. The world now offers me many opportunities. I’m making a documentary for Netflix. And who knows, maybe you can see me one day on the big screen.” revealed in conversation with the magazine TheRing. As if that wasn’t enough, Fury also wants to flirt with the music industry and hopefully emulate the success of artists like Adele or Ed Sheeran.

“I am going to record an album very soon. Yeah, maybe I’ll do something with Ed Sheeran or Adele.”he added in some statements that, however, could be a mere joke given his mischievous character.

You can also read:

– Canelo Álvarez describes himself as a wounded beast: “I am more dangerous at the moment”

– Mauricio Sulaimán offers a solution to transgender boxers

– Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor: One step away from their rematch for a multi-million dollar deal