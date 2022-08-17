Transfer market, Ronaldo thinks about goodbye, Juve pressing on Depay. Casadei at Chelsea, Napoli on Ndombele

While Ronaldo evaluates the sensational farewell from United (The tensions of the last few weeks have been decisive, there is always it Sporting Lisbon in pressing), his ex Juve she is ready for the decisive lunge for Depay. The injury of Of Maria (out about a month) could give the definitive push to the operation, already reached the agreement (two-year at 5 million plus bonuses per season) with the Dutchman who is negotiating the termination of the contract with the Barcelona. Also Rabiot approaches the Manchester Unitedit is about the salary bonuses, and with the exit of the French Juventus could raise for Paredes with the Psg.

Inter, goodbye near Casadei

Meanwhile, Inter says goodbye to Caesar Casadei. The young midfielder goes to the Chelsea for 15 million plus bonuses to reach a maximum of 20. After the farewell of Pinamonti, yielding 20 million, the Nerazzurri’s sales campaign is already well underway. But it is not certain that a big between will be sold Skriniar and Dumfries. On the contrary. The Psg has reached 50 million in recent weeks. The viale Liberazione club wants at least 65-70. This figure is considered high by the Parisians for a player expiring in 2023. Now it is all in Nasser’s hands Al Khelaifi: he will decide whether to raise or not. And in that case, Steven’s response will be awaited Zhang. Inzaghi he cannot be quiet yet.

The Milan responds with Diallo for defense e Onyedika for the midfield and aim for the young man Ross. The Naples has several operations in the pipeline: Ndombele (1 million for the loan with redemption of 30 million) and Navas but also the lunge for Raspadoriwhile Fabian Ruiz is getting closer and closer to Psg. The Verona awaits Cabal, defender ofAtletico Nacional Medellinat 3 million euros, theAtalanta is one step away from Soppy fromUdinese for 9 million euros plus 1 bonus.