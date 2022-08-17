This is Will Smith after the Oscars incident

The latest news about Will Smith after the incident at this year’s Oscars was that he was on a vacation and meditation trip to India. However, in the middle of an interview, actor Kevin Hart claimed to have had contact with Smith and gave details of his current status.

Hart’s interventions took place in the middle of the film’s red carpet DC League of Super-Petsbefore reporters from EntertainmentTonight, For the actor, both Smith and Rock should reconcile their differences and move on, however, he emphasizes that the interpreter of The Prince of rap he regrets his performance at the awards.

“Will regrets this, you know, he’s much better now and certainly much better than he was before.… I still love him very much, I also love Chris, and You can’t judge a person for just one thing. Life goes on and people grow, give him the opportunity to do so “Hart said, emphasizing Smith’s current situation.

For Kevin Hart, both actors are his friends, so he does not seek to be on one side, he only asked the public to give Will the opportunity to redeem himself after his performance, which cost him a long sentence at the Academy.

“My only hope is that the two of them find a way to reconcile about it and that they can move on. We are human and we make mistakes. This isn’t about talking about the past, it’s about understanding the present and doing your best to move forward.”, added the actor Hart, affirming his desire for reconciliation between the two greats of comedy.

Jada Pinkett on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

After months of the scandal that starred the husbands Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the ceremony for making an offensive joke about his wife, it is Jada who now revives the issue and insists on a reconciliation between the two interpreters.

The statement was made in the middle of Pinkett’s show called Red Table Talk, in which she spoke about alopecia, a condition that she suffers from and for which the comedian’s joke arose at the ceremony. At the end of the chapter, the actress took the opportunity to talk about the incident at this year’s Oscars, highlighting the need for an apology and reconciliation between Rock and Smith.

“Now, onto Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two smart and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile.”, were the words of Jada Pinkett in her program, making direct reference to the incident.

Subsequently, the actress stated that the world “needed” them, that is, both Smith and Rock, and continued to give some clues about her relationship with her husband, after the rumors about divorce continued to be latent.

“With the current state of the world, we need both of you, and we all need each other more than ever. Until then, Will and I continue to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, which is continue to discover this thing we call life together.”affirmed the actress, affirming that together with Will they would continue trying to continue with their relationship.