This is how Angelina Jolie has directed her twins to prestigious universities

Angelina Jolie She has undoubtedly been an exemplary woman for her career as an actress, however, in recent years she has been more focused than ever on altruistic work representing UNHCR as Goodwill Ambassador.

Along with this, she has made it clear that she is also a dedicated mother since regardless of her busy schedule or the problems she has with Brad Pitther six children are her priority.

A few years ago, Angelina was teased and criticized for adopting so many children from other countries, but over time, the world understood that they deserve the love and shelter that she has given them.

Angelina adopted Maddox, Pax and Zahara and a few years later had Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.who are the result of her relationship with Brad Pitt.

Although none of them have personal social networks, They have been caught on several occasions by the paparazzi whether at events with their mother or having fun as ordinary teenagers.

In addition, there have been interviews in which her mother expresses herself with great love and pride for everyone. “I couldn’t be more proud of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them,” the actress told the magazine. she.

Without a doubt, Angelina has focused on giving them the best tools to face the world. And although we already know that Maddox is studying at one of the most prestigious universities in South Korea, which Zahara was accepted in Spelman College in Atlanta and Shiloh is showing great talent for dancing in Millenniumone of the most prestigious academies in Los Angeles, California, are the twins who are now giving what to talk about.

This has been the life of Knox León and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

The twins are the youngest of the clan but that does not mean that they live in the shadow of their older brothers since they have stood out on their own.

They were born in Nice, France, in 2008 and are the result of the relationship between Angelina and Brad Pitt. They are great animal lovers and at their young age, They have worked selling products for dogs in order to raise funds for charity Hope for Paws.

In January 2019, it was revealed that Knox and Vivienne joined their siblings in participating in the tradition era of selling treats to neighbors. But instead of creating a lemonade stand, the Jolie-Pitt kids created a stand selling dog treats at the local dog park.

The booth test was captured by Parenthood alum Sarah Ramos, who shared the photo on her Instagram showing the Jolie-Pitts (Mom Jolie joined them) selling their wares at a Los Angeles dog park.

Like the rest of Angelina’s children, Vivienne and Knox are learning other languages ​​and tongues. According to the actress in an interview with BBC Radio’s Woman’s Hour Vivienne is learning Arabic and Knox is learning sign language.

Knox also loves martial arts. In late 2021, photographers found teenager Knox in a martial arts gi on his way to the gym.

The twins were educated at home but always with the best teachers. Magazine People reported in 2017 that the children took the basic classes (reading, math, science), but they are also learning foreign languages ​​and doing a lot of physical activity such as soccer and even self-defense classes. They will no doubt be more than ready to head to the best universities as their older brothers have done.