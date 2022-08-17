The truth behind the breakup between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The distance, the tensions with her ex-husband, Kanye Westbut most of all the age difference. These are the real reasons behind the break between Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson after nine months of relationship.

“Long-distance relationships are difficult for everyone,” a source explained Mirror. “And with him that he spent a lot of time in Australia to shoot Wizard! have sharpened objective difficultiesin the first place that of the age difference ».

At 41, Kim “is much more mature than him” and especially “he has other priorities: his four children», Continues the source of Mirrorassuring, however, that children were never set apart tensions between her father, Kanye West, and her mother’s new boyfriend. “It wasn’t absolutely necessary for them to know,” she explained. “Telling them would only bring them increased pain and unwanted attention. Kim puts children first, but Kanye also wants peace of mind for them, although he is aware that he and Kim will never get back together“.

The relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had begun October 2021galeotta had been an episode of Saturday Night Live. What had conquered her was precisely the fact that he was so young and carefree. “No new love,” the entrepreneur’s friends said at the time. “Kim and Pete are just friends: she needs lightness and fun.”

But then the dating went on: “Pete makes her feel good”, the same friends had recognized, admitting that a story was born. Which has become more and more serious And challengingon the one hand losing the lightness that Kim had been looking for so much, but on the other hand showing her obvious disparities – due to age and different experiences – between a mother of 41 and a boy of 28. “Often, for example, Pete would ask her to fly to him with minimal notice, but with four children it’s not that easy, and he didn’t always understand it,” the same insider added to the magazine.

To all this was added the “load” of pressure from her ex-husband, Kanye West, that over the last few months, despite having also started a new relationship (with the model Julia Fox), did not miss an opportunity for literally torment the young comedian. Which – it must be said – in this whole situation has shown one unsuspected maturity and much greater than the more adult Westreplying with silence to every dig, outburst or striking gesture of the intrusive rapper.

And in the end, according to what the well-informed report, it was Pete who suffered most of all the breakup. “He is devastated,” they say, adding that he is being comforted by his friend and colleague on the set Orlando Bloom. While a host of young and famous admirers he is already sharpening his nails to try to conquer it.

