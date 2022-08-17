The surprising product launched by Kim Kardashian that went viral in minutes

kim kardashian, the businesswoman and television star is known for belonging to the socialite of the United States. The media was named in 2021 for the first time, by Forbes magazine, as a member of the list of billionaires around the world. Yesterday she launched her new product star in collaboration with the brand Manzana and Beats by Dre, a company that makes products audio.

But what is this recent presentation about? SKIMS, the brand of kim kardashian and Jens Grede, is a modeling lingerie and underwear brand that falls under the body positive framework. This company together with Manzana they put up for sale yesterday three new colors of the TWS Beats Fit Pro headphones. Each of these models has its own name, Moon, Dune and Earth, and can be purchased for the sum of 199 dollars.

