The surprising product launched by Kim Kardashian that went viral in minutes

kim kardashian, the businesswoman and television star is known for belonging to the socialite of the United States. The media was named in 2021 for the first time, by Forbes magazine, as a member of the list of billionaires around the world. Yesterday she launched her new product star in collaboration with the brand Manzana and Beats by Dre, a company that makes products audio.

But what is this recent presentation about? SKIMS, the brand of kim kardashian and Jens Grede, is a modeling lingerie and underwear brand that falls under the body positive framework. This company together with Manzana they put up for sale yesterday three new colors of the TWS Beats Fit Pro headphones. Each of these models has its own name, Moon, Dune and Earth, and can be purchased for the sum of 199 dollars.

Kim Kardashian in the campaign for TWS Beats Fit Pro headphones. Courtesy: gagadget.com

The public seems to like everything that the businesswoman sells, which is why the product It was sold out the same day of its launch in the Apple online store. But, today the headphones can be obtained in some physical stores of the brand located in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago, London, Berlin and Paris.

In one of the advertising videos kim stated, “I wanted to get away from the idea that headphones have to be brilliant to make a statement. This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that seek individuality.” In addition, the businesswoman said that she came up with the idea of ​​finding an artist to paint her headphones in the neutral colors that her Skims brand carries, but she later thought of getting involved with Beats. In this way, they carried out the entire creative process and the minimalist Beats Fit Pro collection emerged.

“The headphones feel as good as they look” they express from the company. They are wireless, have an innovative design, work with the Apple H1 processor and have a noise cancellation system. On the other hand, their battery can last up to 24 hours and they include a rechargeable case that works through the USB-C port.

Related news

Kim and her fortune

Where does your capital come from? According to Forbes magazine, the millionaire participated in her family’s reality show “Keeping Up With the kardashians“, in which he was paid an approximate of 10 million dollars for each year. In addition, he has three properties in the Calabasas area, Los Angeles. But that’s not all, because the star also has sponsored agreements with various brands in their social networks.

Kim Kardashian. Source: Instagram @kimkardashian

On the other hand, kim He has participated in some cell phone applications and mobile games. Her ex-husband, Kanye West, gave her shares in Amazon, Disney, Adidas and Netflix for Christmas 2019. However, most of her fortune belongs to her two companies KKW hers, which markets makeup products and SKIMS.