The mysterious return of Blockbuster, the video store company

Last July 22 block buster, the once movie or video game rental giant, is back on track. Of course, the return was not big or with revealing news. That same day, the company, which until a few years ago had a multinational presence, posted a message on Twitter. “We came back from the grave,” said the brief message, but after that first letter they did not stop.

Users immediately began to string together a series of theories and going to all the most unexpected extremes of technology, but they made something clear… When brands know how to work with their followers, their mark leaves an indelible mark and transforms it into a fathom that revives again at any appearance.

That was the first post since 2020, when they also made a small comeback. There were a couple of comments, messages on the Little Blue Bird’s network, and then they disappeared again. That since its previous disappearance in 2014, when the brand had to give in to the digital tsunami of streaming platforms. Netflix, Prime Video, among many others, came to gain ground and obviously, given the boom in digital movies and videos, the VHS and DVD giant had no choice but to do so.

The different stores around the world closed en masse and, if you have a good memory, more than one will remember the different empty branches, even with the posters of the most recent releases inside, but with empty corridors and without staff or shelves in its interior. The great debacle began in 2010 and, by then, the company was already struggling.

The company, in fact, keeps its only “dinosaur” standing in the city of Bend, Oregon, in the United States. It is the last company store and the only trace left of it. Many of its clients, according to statements made in the international media, remain loyal to the firm, appealing to its nostalgia and aesthetics.

Despite how “old-school” it may seem to go to one of these places – “the place”, rather –, they continue to stock up with physical copies of the most recent releases. They have even assured executives and salespeople of the store, that there are not a few who attend in person to take a copy -of whatever- with the madman of the store. The blue symbol with yellow, along with its emblematic typographythey are unforgettable for their former users.

But since the first publication on July 22, not much has been said. In fact, from the same company account they have dedicated themselves to speculating with the same theories that users launch about this mysterious return. “Blockbuster will start with NFTs?” some have ventured to say. What did the company say? “Trying to calculate how many times ‘NFT’s’ have been mentioned today”, accompanied with a meme. And it is that, basically, the site has become that.

Progressively, as the days went by, it became an account of memes, always linked to the cinematographic world. When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married, for example, they responded with the poster for “Gigli”, released in 2003. “I never had charges for this masterpiece”, they mocked. And they continued. Six days later, on July 28, they made a “#TBT”, used on Instagram to remember past posts. In the post they included a photograph of an old premises, announcing the closure. “Thank you Netflix”they put in the legend.

More about Think Digital

The brand’s first post, on July 22, featured a zombie rising from the grave.

And they followed the image of Keanu Reeves sad on a bench, among others. Among them, one of “Mean Girls” (2004), with three of its antagonists on a car, but under the label of Paramount +, Netflix and Apple TV. “Get on, loser, we’re going to start a streaming service”, they added. One of the most recent has two tombstones, one for Blockbuster and one for AOL.

But this has been a matter of sum and continues. In fact, in case you want to visit the store’s website it is possible… But the result is unexpected. Upon entering your platform, the user is greeted by a replica of the old site, but you won’t be able to click and the next thing to appear is the actor Wayne Knight, in a scene similar to when, in “Jurassic Park” (1993), his character appears in an explorer saying “You didn’t say the secret word”.

But so far little and nothing has been said. From NFTs and streaming services, which some predict Blockbuster could join, others suggest that it is just to keep the fervor for the brand alive. As is the case with other firms that have been able to market products with their logo, this could also be the case with Blockbuster. They have done 7Eleven, or other brands. Although, in fact, the same company, in 2019, launched a “pop-up” store -of limited format- with official merchandise from the store. Backpacks with the colors of the brand, complete collections of t-shirts and sweatshirts and any other clothing you could imagine, but always in the company’s recognizable range of colors.

In 2019, the company launched a limited-edition store with an entire line of clothing in its signature colors.

At that time it was a total stir and the users, the other clients of the company, wanted their articles with the colors of the brand. One of those old white Blockbuster bags, with the blue ticket on the outside, was now a sturdy wallet or shopping bag, but one that could be carried like a true collector’s item.

The problem? The success was unexpected. Striking. And in different places they requested its temporary opening. It could not. But the other problem was that international shipments, in some cases, were not allowed either, and the different users could not buy their merchandise either. In spite of everything, it made clear the fervor with which some live brands and the work that some do. Disappearing, coming back and vice versa can even spark interest in new followers.

That was a year before even the premiere of the documentary “The Last Blockbuster” (2020), which tells the story of the last local – the same one in Oregon – and how it survives to this day. At that time, they launched, as in 2019, a line of articles and the “brand experience”, so that users could experience what it was like to be in times when the firm was the great global dominant.

In fact, in 2021 a DAO movement emerged –very similar to ConstitutionDAO– which intended to revive the brand, but as a streaming service. The user group wanted to buy the rest of the company, in order to bring it back digitally. But the conversations did not proliferate and even in early July, before the first tweet, Dish Network – owner of Blockbuster’s IP – refused to sell them the rights.

In the latest messages from the company there have been no more lights on what his return means. Some even suggest that perhaps it is a promotion for a new Netflix series that follows the history of the company or that it is a fiction about the last place they have in operation, but none of that has been confirmed and they remain mere speculation. . What is certain is that the frequency of the publications continues to be daily and does not stop, so there is still time to receive good news from the emblematic company.