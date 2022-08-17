The John Wick spin off series already has an exclusive platform

A couple of years ago it was announced The Continental, spin off series that serves as a prequel to the films of John Wickwhich are carried out by the popular actor of Hollywood, Keanu Reeves. And just recently the exclusivity was confirmed for several years on a specific streaming platform, one that is only available on USES.

According to the television network NBCthis story that will see some of the franchise’s characters make their return and also give their reasons for becoming hitmen, is only going to be broadcast on peacock. This is one of the most popular platforms in the United States, it has even fought on several occasions for the movies of Harry Potter.

This is what he commented kevin beggsPresident of Lionsgate Television Groupregarding the new union between companies:

John Wick has become part of the cultural ethos with a massive and passionately engaged fan base around the world. We are delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe.

It is mentioned that The Continental It will give us some background on young Winston, who is swept up in 1975 New York to confront a past he thought he had left behind. In an attempt to take control of the iconic neutral ground, he is forced to confront the underworld of the city located in the USA, before becoming manager.

As for Latam, it is possible that it will reach Star Plus or to the merger Warner Bros Discovery will give to hbo max. It premieres in 2023.

Via: IGN