The favorite manicurists of celebrities like Rosalia or the Kardashian sisters

Quirky, fun, clever…nails are a blank canvas for manicurists or nails artist that do not stop innovating and surprising with their designs. From simple and elegant to baroque and cobbled, nails have a whole universe of creative options to combine later with outfits.

The cosmetics market, and specifically the nail market, is constantly growing. In recent years we have experienced a creative and economic boom in this, which has facilitated the appearance of many more aesthetic centers and spaces specialized in doing manicures. Also, the profession has experienced a growth of emerging talents, who make true geniuses and who have thousands of followers on social networks.

The famous are precursors and exponents of the most daring and innovative nails, they create trends and fill the streets with designs inspired by them, while making visible the work of their nails artist favourites. Among the personalities who stand out for being lovers of the art of manicure and beauty, the surname Kardashian stands out. The family loves makeup and they even have their own brands like kyliecosmetics, founded in 2015 by the youngest of the sisters and which is taking the world by storm. The latest to appear is Kim’s new facial care line, called SKKN by Kim. another name of a pioneer of original designs is Rosaliathe Catalan singer has built a very marked artistic identity where nails are a key part, she mentions them in her songs, they appear in her video clips and she constantly uploads them to her networks. Same goes for Bad Gyalwho repeatedly takes out the glitter and rhinestones on her nails in the videos.

The professional team behind all these public figures constantly creates and uploads content to their social networks, which act as a loudspeaker to make them known and demonstrate their full potential. Next, we will talk about some of the nails artist to which the famous go from Los Angeles to New York and from Madrid to Barcelona.