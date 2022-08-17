The director of Final Fantasy XVI reveals one of the problems that the game is facing

The creative thinks that they let themselves be influenced by fashions.

Still to see the final product, Final Fantasy XVI looks like a radically different installment from its predecessor both in aesthetics and setting, in the tone of its plot and in gameplay thanks to faster action. Traditionally, each Final Fantasy installment is different from the last and responds to different creative visions. This is seen by the director of Final Fantasy XVI as a problem with the franchise, as struggles to follow industry trends.

“I believe that the series is currently having problems“Said Naoki Yoshida, director of Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI in an interview with the Inverse medium. The Japanese creative explains that the Final Fantasy development teams receive so many requests to include certain elements that it is “impossible to satisfy all those requests” in a single throw.

The solution, Yoshida believes, is for him and his team to make several games to respond to all that set of ideas, but doing “the best we can at any given time”. As it would be at this time the case of Final Fantasy XVI. A philosophy that the Final Fantasy franchise seems to be applying recently to the diversify your proposals instead of trying to bundle ideas into a single product. From the Final Fantasy XIV MMO, the entire Final Fantasy VII game conglomerate, or the Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins experiment, among other things.

The truth is that in the specific case of Final Fantasy XVI it does seem a bit outside the latest industry trendssince it recently confirmed that it will not be an open world game and that Clive will be the only playable character, unlike other big-name JRPGs that have recently come out on the market. Despite all this, Yoshida is sure of the differentiating proposal of Final Fantasy XVI.

Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled for release on PC and PS5 in summer 2023, although an exact date has not yet been specified. We will have to be aware of the times, since Square Enix plans to launch Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, this Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with just a few months of difference between one and the other.