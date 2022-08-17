Sofia Vergara and orange red lips fall trend

Talk about fall trends in the middle of August it can be a bit hard, basically because we don’t want anything to distract us from the holidays. But look at it from another angle: already knowing what is going to be worn next season makes you a pioneer, someone who will lead the trend before it becomes fashionable. This can be extrapolated to the world of makeup and, although some autumn looks are still not very appealing to us, there is a trend that you can start wearing today: red lips with a hint of orange.

Red lips are an eternal trend, that is indisputable. More or less present, they are always there. But the key to the fall of 2022 is Sofia Vergara: A lip gloss that leaves cool tones aside and swaps them for a warm undertone that gives it an orange finish. Baltasar Gonzalez Pinelartistic director of M·A·C Cosmetics Europe, explains that “we have returned to the orange reds that go towards the tangerine color ranges with golden flashes”, a trend that they frame within what they have called Bold Lips.

In Dior They also opt for reds in their fall makeup collection. PPhilips etherDirector of Image and Creation of Dior Make-up, affirms that this “red is the color of joy, sensuality, bewilderment, passion and power” and, of course, they have included a coral red with orange nuances .

A trend that favors all

It is clear to us that the most orange lips will be a trend, but who do they favor more? We are lucky in this sense because as there are so many shades of orange we can always find the shade that best suits our skin tone. Returning to Sofía Vergara, the actress has chosen a vibrant orange-red but it is not quite pure orange and it is ideal with her dark skin.