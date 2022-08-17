Robert De Niro will play two roles in Wise Guys, his new mobster movie

At 79 years old, no one doubts that Robert DeNiro He is one of the living legends of Hollywood. The famous protagonist of Fire against fire adds new projects in film and television and, in the last few hours, it was confirmed what his next feature film will be, which will find him starring twice.

Warner Bros started the film Wise Guys, which revolves around two mafia bosses who managed to build a huge criminal empire in the mid-20th century. The protagonists are Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who maintained a fierce war in which they tried to kill each other on several occasions. And as it transpired, De Niro will play the two central figures, Costello and Genovese.

Director Barry Levinsonwho has already worked with the actor in films Scandal in the White House, The children of the streetand in the series The magician of lies is chosen to carry out the project. The person responsible for the script will be Nicholas Pileggi, author of the book on which the film is based. He is a prestigious writer who wrote several scripts for cinema, among which stand out classics of the genre such as Good guys Casino Y The Irishthree projects led by Martin Scorseseand starring De Niro himself.

Among some of his next titles of the interpreter, stands out amsterdamthe film in which he will act alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Johan David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Mike Myers, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldaña. The production is set in the 1930s and follows a trio of unconditional friends who are involved in a false accusation of murder, which falls on one of the characters. Along the way, the protagonists will meet several strange individuals while finding themselves caught up in the middle of a great conspiracy.

Luis Brandoni and Robert De Niro recorded different scenes in Diagonal Norte before their return to the United States GrosbyGroup

On the other hand, De Niro was in Argentina in May of this year working on a miniseries of Mariano Cohn Y Gaston Duprat. Any is a fiction that will be released in Star+ next year. The American was accompanied in the cast Luis Brandoni, María Rosa Fugazot, Silvia Kutika, Enrique Piñeyro, Rodrigo Noya, Belén Chavanne, Daniel Aráoz, Cecilia Dopazo, Daniel Miglioranza, Gastón Cocchiarale, Majo Cabrera Y William Francellaamong others.

The history created by the film directors the distinguished citizen Y My masterpiece follows the life of a sophisticated food critic, a lover of the good life, who suddenly finds himself in the midst of an economic and emotional crisis. After the death of his right-hand man (María Rosa Fugazot), he meets Antonia (Cabrera), whom he tries to instruct to take the role left by his most trusted person. In the middle of this process he receives a foreign friend who is a renowned writer.