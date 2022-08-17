Price of the dollar today August 16, peso closes with decline

Today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9111 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 2.99 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.9051 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller highlights in the global economic context the result of the beginnings of housing construction in the US, which would point to a cooling in the real estate market in that country. I’m here because a forecast of a 2.1% contraction that markets were anticipating ran into a record that actually reflects a 9.6% drop.

Regarding the industrial production in the North American country, the monthly growth during July reached 0.6% after a June without variations according to the data revised at the monthly rate. Of this, only the mining sector continues without recovering its level prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9051 – Sell: $19.9051

: Buy $19.9051 – Sell: $19.9051 HSBC : Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.14

: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.14 Banamex : Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.39

: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.39 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $18.78 – Sell: $20.19

Buy: $18.78 – Sell: $20.19 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.26

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.26 IXE: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.21

Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.21 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.22

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.22 Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.91 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.39 Santander: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Purchase: $19.4009- Sale: $20.4114

Purchase: $19.4009- Sale: $20.4114 Banregio: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 23,934.9 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens depreciation day

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.24 pesos, for $24.07 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.