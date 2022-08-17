Pax and Maddox will work with Angelina Jolie in her next film

Angelina Jolie is ready to return to the big screen, but this time she will not do it as the protagonist but as the director of “Without Blood”, a film based on a literary work, which will star two Mexicans: Salma Hayek Y Demian Bichirbut they are not the only ones who will accompany her in the filming, since two of her sons, people Y Maddox They will also be part of the film, what will they take care of?

In a new interview, granted to “People”, Angelina Jolie spoke about some of the details of the new film that she will direct, “Without Blood”, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco, published in 2002. Among the details that the actress shared to the magazine was that Maddox (21 years old) and Pax (18 years old) are part of the film’s production team.

The young people – Jolie detailed – are working as assistant directors, together with their mother, who with this film returns to her role as director, after her last project “Unreasonable behavior” (2021).

According to the filmmaker, she works very well with her children, with whom she had already collaborated on previous projects; Pax was in charge of the frames of “First They Killed My Father” (2017), Madoxx also participated in that film and in the production of “By The Sea” (2015).

“When a film crew is at its best, it feels like one big family, so it felt natural,” said Angelina, noting especially the performance of Pax, who has “worked hard” throughout the film. filming, for this reason they moved from their residence in Los Angeles to Italy, since it is in this region where the plot takes place.

Others involved in the story are Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir, so the Mexican actress has already spoken about Angelina’s performance as a director, suggesting that she is one of the most professional people she has worked with.

“She’s probably the best director I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve worked with some really good ones,” Hayek said. “I’ve always loved her as a director,” she admitted, “but I think this could be the best, or one of the best (films).”

Since they began a close friendship, the Mexican actress has introduced Jolie to Mexican traditions, because for her 55th birthday, Hayek taught her how to celebrate in a big way and with a bite on the cake.

