Olivia Rodrigo attends Katy Perry’s music residency in Las Vegas | Big Bang

Since Olivia Rodrigo gave us his debut single Driver’s License at the beginning of 2021, the actress and singer has more than shown that she is one of the most important voices in the music industry todaywith a first album, SOUR, which in just over a year has become one of the most listened to songs on Spotify with more than 7.7 billion plays.

A musical elite that very few can access throughout her career, where she also finds one of the artists that the 19-year-old admires the most: Katy Perry. As viewers we have been able to witness the exchange of messages between the two in recent months, especially as a result of the version that Olivia Rodrigo performed of the contemporary classic The One That Got Away during her concert in Vancouver last April, which she performed together to their friend Conan Gray on stage.

Their meeting in Vegas

Now, the two singers have met again and have been able to see their faces in Las Vegas, where Katy Perry performs her musical residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas Theater, PLAY. And it is that last weekend Katy Perry said goodbye momentarily to the show that she offers until October, when she will resume her performances.

An occasion that Olivia Rodrigo certainly did not want to miss, having accompanied Katy Perry in her dressing room in the moments before the start of her showwhere she has also participated in the rituals to which the Californian is accustomed before surrendering to an audience willing to sing all her songs, specifically the prayer in a circle that she prays with her team.

All this, in addition, has been accompanied by a video that in the last few hours has gone viral through social networks, with a Tiktok that has had a second life on Twitter and Instagram where we can see Olivia Rodrigo following Katy Perry on the way to her function. A whole friendship that hopefully in the coming months will materialize in a collaboration between the two, because we are sure that the pop rock that characterizes the Disney girl would mix very well with the voice and style of the Teenage Dream singer.