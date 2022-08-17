Mexico vs Germany | World Cup Costa Rica 2022: Mexico performs a miracle and beats Germany to get its ticket to the quarterfinals of the U20 Women’s World Cup

Mxico did the miracle. The under 20 women’s team I won against all predictions 1-0 to Germany, thanks to a bit of alexia villanueva that gave them the pass to the rooms of World Cup final in Costa Rica.

The story was written and the tricolors they had to win or die in order to advance to the next round, so from the beginning they went on the attack, looking for the goal at the feet of Anette Vzquez and Natalia Mauleon, who tried again and again before Kassen’s goal.

Germany was gradually settling on the pitch and Elmazi and Sternad pressured Espinowho was able to keep his frame clean at halftime.

In the second half Ana Galindo moved her pieces, giving Blanky Serrano minutes instead of Marin and immediately managed to understand each other up front to look for goals. It was at minute 58 that glory was achieved, alexia villanueva he took the ball after a bad rebound and took a direct shot to the frame for 1-0.

The minutes passed and Serrano had the second on his feet, but she could not give the correct direction to the frame when she was alone before the rival goalkeeper.

With no response from Germany, Mexico was able to control the rest of the match to take the victory to advance to the quarterfinals where they could face Brazil or Spain.