Meghan Markle can’t stand her neighbor Katy Perry: the reasons

Meghan Markle couldn’t stand her neighbor, Katy Perry. Everything you need to know.

According to rumors, there is bad blood between Meghan Markle and her neighbor, the internationally renowned pop star Katy Perry.

Meghan Markle: relations with katy Perry

Markle in particular would not have liked a comment made by Perry in 2018 regarding her wedding dress. At that time Meghan was experiencing a particularly moment stressful and therefore Perry’s comment would have been particularly indelicate to her. Despite this, it seems that there is a good relationship instead between Orlando Bloom and Prince Harry, respectively linked to Katy Perry and Meghan.

“I would have made some changes to the dress.

I will never stop telling the truth. I would have chosen a more suitable one, but I love it. Did I like her or Kate more? Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won! Her dress was much nicer, ”Perry said.

The new life in the States

Since 2020, when they decided to say goodbye to noble titles, Harry and Meghan have moved to Santa Barbara, in Californiawhere their children are raising today.

Relations between the two and the rest of the Royal Family would have been irreparably damaged.