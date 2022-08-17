Like Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears and calls her ex “clown”

Nicki Minaj will not let anyone speak ill of her friend Britney Spears. The rapper made that very clear this week after accusing her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, of being a clown.

The dancer, who has two children in common with the “Princess of Pop” publicly accused her of being a “bad mother” by posting private videos of discussions between the singer and teenagers on social networks.

Minaj made a live video this week in which she defended Spears from Federline’s criticism. “Do you understand how much of a clown you are being a fucking grown man who just sees that her ex is married, free and happy, feeling comfortable in her skin and the first thing you do is try to bring her down?” he said. she.

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person they once loved, had children with, and took care of. Using this person for her fame is a deplorable thing to do,” she added.

Minaj also mentioned that he would like “karma” to take care of him for the “bad deeds” he has done against his one-time wife.

Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears have a long relationship that began in 2011, when they went on tour together. In addition, they collaborated on a remix of the song “Till The World Ends”. She is the latest celebrity to defend the “Baby One More Time” singer, list that includes Jennifer Lopez, which also ruled on the matter in August.

Here you can listen to everything Nicki Minaj said