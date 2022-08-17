Kim Kardashian shows off her chic office in natural tones

kim kardashian —star of the reality shows, tycoon and lover of the color grey—has always opted for neutral colors and minimalism in his designs. The offices of his skincare line, Skkn by Kim, as well as his underwear line, Skims, are no exception. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Kardashian gives us an inside look at the chic workspace, which was designed by AD100 alumni Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez in collaboration with Rick Owens’ Michèle Lamy: “She did all the furniture and helped me find everything I could possibly need and love for this great space,” said the star of The Kardashians about Lami.

In his personal office within the space of approximately 3,710 square meters, Kim Kardashian Shows Off Skkn Packaging Mockups made from real stone as reference for final designs. Echoes of those raw, earthy designs are found everywhere in offices, where concrete, natural stone and neutral tones are not lacking.

Of the many Rick Owens pieces found in the space, Kardashian explains in the video that one of her favorites is a cavernous living area, an area in which the earth color predominates tiered that was designed to be an office-appropriate version of a Rick Owens bed (Kardashian later reveals that he has an alabaster Rick Owens bed in his house, only three of which were ever created). This piece appears to incorporate iterations of the designer’s Glade Bench, a walled seating design constructed of plywood and army fleece blankets, for which Owens cites sunlight filtering through the forest’s treetops as inspiration. . Alabaster-colored Rick Owens furniture is also found throughout the office, including two massive creamy-white benches, which were designed in 2014 in a limited edition of eight.

The open kitchen area features Donald Judd tables and a matching fleet of the influential designer’s iconic 84 Chair. “I’m really into furniture lately,” Kim Kardashian explains before moving into a conference room, where an alabaster-colored Rick Owens table is paired with Jeanneret chairs that Kardashian whitewashed to match her aesthetic. “It’s blasphemy that I did, if you know anything about furniture,” says about the modified chairs, which became sought-after collector’s items after originally being designed to serve as seating in public buildings in Chandigarh, India in the 1950s. The chairs are made from durable teak and cane, and they can easily top $7,000 each: “I love it, I support my decision, and I think they’re visually very pleasing,” said Kardashian, as firm and consistent as ever in her design choices.