Katy Perry: the true origin of her stage name

we all know Katy Perry and her songs. But few know that this is not his real name. It is actually a stage name that she came up with when she was just beginning her career for a curious reason. Let’s discover it!

Katy Perry was born in October 1984 in Santa Barbara, California, United States. She grew up in an ultra-religious and conservative family where she was forced to sing gospel music, something she didn’t really enjoy but which allowed her to discover her true passion for music.

It was when he entered adolescence that he began to reveal himself and began to listen to music other than what his parents proposed to him. This was a one way road in his life; she decided to start moving away from her family to go after her dreams, even though she felt that it could take her away from them.

What is Katy Perry’s real name?

The interpreter of “California Gurls” was born under the name of Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. Her first album, which featured elements of Christian rock and contemporary Christian music, was titled “Katy Hudson.” This project was not successful and the label went bankrupt soon after, so she had to put a brake on her career to see how she would continue.

It was at this time that he moved to Los Angeles and moved away from religious music. In 2003, when she began performing several shows, she and her team came up with the idea that she should stop using her dad’s last name and start using her mom’s to avoid being confused with actress Kate Hudson. So she started introducing herself as Katheryn Perry.

Soon after, he decided to give it a little twist to make it more attractive, finally becoming Katy Perry.

A curious fact is that after a while the singer coincided with Kate Hudson and they became very good friends, something that she would not have imagined when she decided to change her stage name.

Throughout his career he has sold more than 34 million units of his albums.

“We’re friends and we get along… We’ve become friends and we go to game nights together.”Perry said of Hudson. “And she’s super cool, she’s gorgeous, to die for.”

Today, in perspective, we can say that it was a great move, because that name is what positioned her as one of the most successful pop singers of her generation, crossing languages ​​and borders. Despite her fame and the great differences she has with her family, they continue to be very close.

Did you know the real name of Katy Perry?