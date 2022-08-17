Jurassic World: Colin Trevorrow rules out a crossover with Fast and Furious

Jurassic World: Dominion broke with the limits established by the franchise and became a kind of fast and furious with dinosaurs. Vehicles at full speed, firefights and action through a tube with those prehistoric beasts in between used even as lethal weapons. That led many fans to wonder if there could really be some kind of crossover between the Jurassic saga and the one starring Vin Diesel. That question reached Colin Trevorrow, the director of two of the three installments of Jurassic World and maximum person in charge of this new trilogy. Has he had any similar ideas?

Jurassic World has Fast and Furious features, but there will be no crossover

“I mean, of course not. Obviously I’m like the most serious Jurassic Park movie maker we have. I think that if one came to look at them ironically instead of seriously, it might be exactly what you would go for… It would be a new idea.“, commented the filmmaker. fast and furious never introduce their characters in Jurassic World after Trevorrow’s words, but of course it is clear that it would be a film worth seeing because the formulas of both projects really fit together without problems. Jurassic World: Dominion is proof of that, and leaving aside that it doesn’t fit into what Spielberg is presenting, it doesn’t work as bad as a crazy blockbuster either.

On the other hand, Trevorrow also admits that Bourne might be the best fit for Jurassic World, and more considering that there is a motorcycle escape scene with Chris Pratt. “I guess it would be ‘Bourne’ because I feel that he can run away from the dinosaurs, it would be effective, with the raptors, we did something in that sense“This definitive crossover will remain in the pipeline, unfortunately. We may eventually see an action movie with dinosaurs in between, we should never say never about that. The saga of Jurassic World closed with dominion Y fast and furious end this first saga with the tenth installment, which will be divided into two parts.