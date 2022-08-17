JLo and Ben Affleck would be sorry for their simple wedding and would marry again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas. Photo: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they did not have a great wedding, on the contrary, their union in Las Vegas was far from what their fans expected, therefore, the couple would be thinking of getting married for the second time, with all the pomp that they did not have in their first union, the last July 16 in the so-called city of sin.

This will be the new wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

JLo and Ben Affleck are said to have hired Colin Cowie, an event planner who knows the bride perfectly. the new york post indicated that the wedding would be on St. Simons Island and that afterwards, the guests would go to the Ben Affleck’s grand mansion in Riceboro, Georgia.

The aforementioned house is built on an area of ​​35 hectares and is valued at eight million dollars. The celebration will be at the end of the summer, that is, in about three or four weeks and would coincide with Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday.

According to TMZboth traveled a few days ago to the house with the wedding planner to start with the preparations, because the guest list is very extensive and includes family, friends, great personalities, of course, Hollywood stars. It speaks of the presence of Matt Dammon, Ben’s best friend who could be the godfather and Jimmy Kimmel.

The couple has put a lot of emphasis on the security of the event, as well as on privacy, since they are not interested in reporters leaking into the celebration.

The newlyweds spent a few days on their honeymoon with her two children, Emme Y Maxand one of his daughters, Seraphine, in Farias and visited the main tourist sites, stores and sophisticated restaurants of the romantic city. Now, back in Los Angeles, they are planning what seems to be the biggest party of the year.

This is how JLo and Ben Affleck will dress at their second wedding

Jennifer Lopez, who wore a Zuhair Murad lace dress with bare shoulders, corset and fishtail, as well as a matching veil at her wedding in Las Vegas, she would wear a new wedding dress at the new ceremony, also a designer, of course. For your partBen Affleckwho dressed in a simple white tuxedo, it would also wear an exclusive design.

It is already speculated that the new ceremony and its respective celebration would have an approximate cost of 25 million dollars, since it would also include the presentation show of a star.