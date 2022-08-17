Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The exact distance for a marriage to work

The summer has made it clear that being transfixed with your mouth open can happen even to Ben Affleck, without this being the most advisable for sexual survival. Even if it happens aboard a glamorous yacht gliding down the Seine River with the dazzling Jennifer Lopez during their honeymoon. It is not the most embarrassing thing that can happen to one, but it is an indication of that excess of confidence that anticipates routine.

Before continuing to lower their guard, some couples prefer to put some ground in between. Just three weeks after their wedding in Las Vegas, Ben and JLo decided to physically distance themselves due to their professional agendas, which, according to their surroundings, could be very difficult. therapeutic. She stayed in Europe and he returned to the United States. After a few days, Ben and JLo were seen again, and even more lovebirds, in the streets of Santa Monica.

miss each other and more

Miss each other the same as we missed each other before. It’s the old trick that Kiko Veneno already sang to realize what we want. Now, let’s get down to earth. Without agenda excuses, without the millions of the mythical couple, spending a few days apart serves to fan the flame of love in ordinary people? Does it strengthen the relationship?

We have asked Ana Castro Liz, psychologist and sexologist, if indeed the marriage commitment harmonizes well with this idea. “Taking time makes it easier reflect what motivates the differences that may exist in a couple and assess whether they are excessively serious or how to resolve them for the benefit of both”, he responds, supporting the decision of the famous couple.

Search for causes

Before we will have to act honestly and assess what leads us to desire that respite. Is it a lack of understanding or is it the affections that are under suspicion? “It is not the same -assures the psychologist- taking time for not knowing how to fit differences with respect to customs, tastes or preferences, than not being sure of feelings or having been the victim of betrayal or infidelity”.

Ben Affleck during his honeymoon in Paris.gtres

The distance not only gives that nostalgia that Kiko Veneno sang, but also objectivity. “It will make it easier to learn from mistakes and value what you have for or against staying together. A temporary hiatus may be the necessary adjustment to really know what is wanted and to whom”, adds Castro Liz.

Looking at the future

It is not a break from the marriage, but a vital truce for the future of the relationship that will allow stress to be relieved, to stop an escalation of tension in the home or to put an end to accumulated sadness. the separation facilitate even forgiveness, if there is a reason, to resume living together in a healthier, calmer way and without resentment. It is stepping aside from the road to take the right direction. It seems risky, but if there is love, this resist the situation.

For the plan to be therapeutic, Castro Liz advises setting some guidelines, such as setting how long it will last and clarify what pretension motivates each one. “It is supposed to be a reflective period that one takes as if it were a spiritual retreat. In it each one will realize individual failures and how to solve them. Confidence is put to the test, but, above all, what everyone feels.

He warns that what cannot be pretended is to control in the distance how the couple is going to function. So your advice is restrict communication. “You must take your distance and only talk to each other what is fair and necessary. Otherwise, it will not do any good.”