Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck organize a second wedding that will last three days

One month after their first link, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prepare a second celebrationa three-day party will start next Friday, August 19 and will last until Sunday, August 21. The private estate that the actor owns in Riceboro, Georgia, will host the big event, which will be attended by the couple’s closest family and friends.

Their first wedding took place in a Las Vegas chapel, and it was developed in total secrecy. Among the guests were only their children and the people with whom they happened to coincide in the church, but this time the couple wanted to share the joy of their union with their closest relatives.

Famed wedding planner Colin Cowie, known for planning the nuptials of countless American celebrities, will be in charge of the grand party’s agenda, which includes a rehearsal dinner on Friday; the main ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, and a picnic with barbecue, which will close the celebration on Sunday.

As far as the guests are concerned, the list includes some well-known names such as Matt Damon, great friend of the groom; the tv presenter jimmy kimel; Ben’s actor brother Casey Affleck and the interpreter Drea de Matteoamong many others.

It seems that Jennifer Lopez could have chosen for the occasion a Ralph Lauren haute couture design for her dressalthough this is not yet confirmed and we will have to wait for the artist herself to announce it through On the JLohis official website, where he also communicated the news of his first ceremony in Las Vegas and shared some photos of the link with his fans.