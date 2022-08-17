Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of Britney Spears, could spend more time in prison for new crimes

Jason Alexander is being one of the many stones in Britney Spears’ path, after her father’s custody was lifted and she could marry. His ex-husband was thrown in prison after trying to sneak into her wedding.

According to information that has come to light in several US media, Alexander could extend his stay in prison because he is accused of stealing a diamond bracelet of approximately 2,000 dollars from his landlady. A trial that is still pending and if he is convicted, things would be very complicated for him.

Jason Alexander, 40, was the first husband of Britney Spears. Instagram/Jason Alexander

persecuted

Almost 20 years without overcoming the rupture

Jason’s relationship with the singer has been more than controversial. On June 9, he surprised everyone by doing a live broadcast on social networks, in which he was seen trying to enter Britney’s property. “She is my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I am here to crash the wedding,” he would say.

After this, he managed to enter the house during the wedding and was instantly arrested. They put him on trial and he was sentenced to 64 days in prison, a sentence that he has had to serve in full and that can now be seen lengthened.

Britney Spears with Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez at her wedding party Instagram @drewbarrymore

Jason and Britney have known each other since they were teenagers, almost since before she became world famous. In 2004 they decided to do something crazy, they eloped and got married in Las Vegas. Something that did not go well for anyone.

This put the entire legal team of the singer on alert, since there was no type of prenuptial agreement and the fortune of the star could pass to Jason without legal problems. According to Alexander himself, his father and his team managed to prove the annulment of the marriage only 55 hours after it.

Britney Spears’ wedding went off without a hitch EDITORIAL / Other Sources

He has also accused the singer’s father of ending his relationship with her after this episode. He assured that the agreement was to annul the marriage and if in six months they still felt the same way they would let them marry in the proper way. A plan, which according to him, was sabotaged.