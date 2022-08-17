Free codes to get stickers in Roblox in August 2022
Roblox is still an unknown game for many. Certainly, it is not as widespread as Minecraft, but among children it is one of the most popular games, and it even offers many more possibilities.
Whether you want to create worlds and games or simply enter a code to enter one of the thousands of Roblox games, this game-tool is infinite.
roblox is available for free on PC, mobile, and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and users have in the decals (decals in English) to customize the characters and the world, from images. They work like t-shirts in almost every way.
In this Roblox guide you have many codes to customize your Roblox game. Below, we also explain how you can create your own roblox stickers.
This list of active codes allows you to download various stickers in Roblox:
- People on the Beach 7713420
- Super Super Happy Face 1560823450
- Nerd Glasses 422266604
- Spongebob Street Graffiti 51812595
- Pikachu 46059313
- Playful Vampire 2409898220
- Smiling Girl 722564687
- You Can’t See Me; I’m an Invisible cat 2483186
- Hair 1 6576347905
- Hair 2 4637746375
- Blonde and Black Hair 6979659642
- Zombie 57764564
- Panda Mask 4442686497
- Silver Wings 473759087
- Roblox Sword 108289954
- Cute Anime Girl 6394847912
- Anime Face 3241672660
- AC/DC 12347538
- Roblox logo: 80373024
- Cat Ears 112902315
- Spider Tux 1803741
- Shiny Cutie 2782324454
- Spongebob Pattern 1234532
- Universe 1234562
- Welcome to Hell Sign 30117799
- Red Eyed 265790769
- Wizard 80373810
- Adidas 1117897387
- Cute Face 128614017
- Lol Emoji 24774766
- Truck 5961037
- Sakura (Anime) 1367427819
- Trump 415885550
- Twitter Bird 394647608
- Super Smash Bros Brawl 2018209
- Sonic 1234752
- Sword Pack 73737627
- Ninja Run 917776099
- Target and Destroy 69711222
- Pink Hair 435858275
- Dragon 136931266
- Drake 473973374
- Shy Face 6105266701
- Finn and Jake 80684094
- Kitty 123475161
- Red Dirt Bike 30155526
- Miley Cyrus 144685573
- Sapphire Encrusted Headphones 53890741
- Monster Energy logo 123474111
- No Noobs 1081287
- Party Hat 12345383
- Epic Face 109251560
- Angry Patrick Star 13712924
- Pink Party Dress with Diamond Belt 90567189
- Anime Girl 1234538
- Beluga 7129155278
- Sword Pack (2) 83250046
- Bubble Gum Smile 115538887
- Annoying Orange 76543210
- Bang! 6013360
- Red Fang 16735534
- Blue Dude 9876543
- Bandana 121437562
How to make your own Stickers in Roblox
Although with these Roblox codes you have many designs to choose from, you can also easily make your own stickers in Roblox. First, you must create your image with the editing program you want and save it.
In Roblox, click DevCreate at the top of the page, then click Stickers. Hit Browse to find your newly created decal on the desktop, click Ok, and then Upload.
