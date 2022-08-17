Roblox is still an unknown game for many. Certainly, it is not as widespread as Minecraft, but among children it is one of the most popular games, and it even offers many more possibilities.

Whether you want to create worlds and games or simply enter a code to enter one of the thousands of Roblox games, this game-tool is infinite.

roblox is available for free on PC, mobile, and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and users have in the decals (decals in English) to customize the characters and the world, from images. They work like t-shirts in almost every way.

Free codes to get stickers in Roblox in August 2022

In this Roblox guide you have many codes to customize your Roblox game. Below, we also explain how you can create your own roblox stickers.

This list of active codes allows you to download various stickers in Roblox:

People on the Beach 7713420

Super Super Happy Face 1560823450

Nerd Glasses 422266604

Spongebob Street Graffiti 51812595

Pikachu 46059313

Playful Vampire 2409898220

Smiling Girl 722564687

You Can’t See Me; I’m an Invisible cat 2483186

Hair 1 6576347905

Hair 2 4637746375

Blonde and Black Hair 6979659642

Zombie 57764564

Panda Mask 4442686497

Silver Wings 473759087

Roblox Sword 108289954

Cute Anime Girl 6394847912

Anime Face 3241672660

AC/DC 12347538

Roblox logo: 80373024

Cat Ears 112902315

Spider Tux 1803741

Shiny Cutie 2782324454

Spongebob Pattern 1234532

Universe 1234562

Welcome to Hell Sign 30117799

Red Eyed 265790769

Wizard 80373810

Adidas 1117897387

Cute Face 128614017

Lol Emoji 24774766

Truck 5961037

Sakura (Anime) 1367427819

Trump 415885550

Twitter Bird 394647608

Super Smash Bros Brawl 2018209

Sonic 1234752

Sword Pack 73737627

Ninja Run 917776099

Target and Destroy 69711222

Pink Hair 435858275

Dragon 136931266

Drake 473973374

Shy Face 6105266701

Finn and Jake 80684094

Kitty 123475161

Red Dirt Bike 30155526

Miley Cyrus 144685573

Sapphire Encrusted Headphones 53890741

Monster Energy logo 123474111

No Noobs 1081287

Party Hat 12345383

Epic Face 109251560

Angry Patrick Star 13712924

Pink Party Dress with Diamond Belt 90567189

Anime Girl 1234538

Beluga 7129155278

Sword Pack (2) 83250046

Bubble Gum Smile 115538887

Annoying Orange 76543210

Bang! 6013360

Red Fang 16735534

Blue Dude 9876543

Bandana 121437562

How to make your own Stickers in Roblox

Although with these Roblox codes you have many designs to choose from, you can also easily make your own stickers in Roblox. First, you must create your image with the editing program you want and save it.

In Roblox, click DevCreate at the top of the page, then click Stickers. Hit Browse to find your newly created decal on the desktop, click Ok, and then Upload.

