Fortnite: Kamehameha, capsules and flying cloud, where to find the new Dragon Ball objects?

The crossover between Dragon Ball and Fortnite has just landed, and players have 15 days to try and earn the Shenron Glider, via the “Power Unleashed!” temporary battle pass. The Kamehameha, the flying cloud and the capsules are essential in the first challenges.

The collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball will be one of the most epic in the history of the game, and Epic Games accompanies the crossover with a wave of very generous challenges in rewards. For this event, we are entitled to a temporary Battle Pass, which it only lasts two weeks starting with patch 21.40 on August 16. Includes dozens of challenges, which they let you get Shenron for free!

Unsurprisingly, most of the early challenges on the list give us a better understanding of the new items coming from Dragon Ball. Therefore, we will try to get our hands on the Kamehameha, the capsules and the flying cloud as soon as possible.

How to easily find the Kamehameha and the flying cloud?

The map above shows three vending machine locations dedicated to Dragon Ball collaboration. From these machines, you can buy the Kamehameha or the Magic Cloud for only 250 gold bars. This is the safest way to get anime items.

You can check its characteristics in our patch notes, where you can take a look at the damage the Kamehameha does or the uses of the Flying Cloud.

capsules

Capsule Corp capsules are the other way to get the Kamehameha and the flying cloud. The capsules are actually chests that drop from the air, which are indicated during each match on the minimap.

Each capsule contains legendary DBZ items.

Capsule locations may change during each match.

The downside of Capsules is that all players will pack on them! Therefore, it is not certain that you are going to get out alive with his loot trying to get a capsule.