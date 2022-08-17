Follow the style of Kendall Jenner with this printed tulle dress from Zara

Kendall Jenner is a Fashion Icon. There are things that cannot be discussed. The eldest of the Jenner sisters became in 2017 the highest paid model in the worldaccording to Forbes magazine, dethroning Giselle Bündchen, who had led this ranking since 2002.

The rapid rise in her modeling career and the globalized impact of social media has made Kendall Jenner a one of the most influential people in the fashion industry. Her looks are copied everywhere and thousands of her followers would like to have an iota of the style that the young woman wastes.

Kendall Jenner’s dress to watch the sunset

The American model, businesswoman and television personality has enjoyed a sunset with a spectacular dress that you have published on your networks. In his Instagram profile you can see the carousel that he has shared with all his followers.

In the first image we see the panorama of a sunset on the beach where we can see Kendall Jenner full-length with a multicolor print dress and a cowboy hat.

The model has also shared a video in which she carefully slides the dress down to her knees to show off the bikini that she wears underneath, in the same print as the dress. A top with wide straps and a sporty style -in which the color yellow predominates- that combines with a lower part with a high waist and a darker color.

In the last snapshot, we see the model under the sun with the swimsuit of two pieces.

Zara offers you its own version of Kendall Jenner’s look

Inditex has done it again: it brings haute couture to the pocket of mortals. And it is that on its website you can find a tulle dress with a multicolor print similar to that of Kendall Jenner.

With a strapless neckline and straight cut, this midi dress is very flattering for all body types. Its print, although it differs from the original of the American model, is very summery. Their colorful enhances the tanning of the skin and its tissue -as it is tulle– suggests transparencies that are only limited by the contrast of the lining.





Zara printed tulle dress | zara.com



You can find this trendy garment on the Zara website for only €19.95.

Accessories make a difference

Zara’s dress, as well as Kendal Jenner’s, is a ideal model to wear in an informal event or a more compromising event.

We can make a difference with the choice of accessories that accompany it. Just like the international model does, with a cowboy hat and a maxi leather bagcan create a great look to enjoy a sunset on the beach and a walk along the seashore.

On the other hand, if you complement the dress with heeled sandals, a cocktail bag and more extreme makeupyou will get the perfect model to not go unnoticed at a party and attract all eyes during the evening.