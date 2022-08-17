Exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo: Juve permanently cut off

The gritty Cristiano Ronaldo holds court at Manchester United. The ‘Red Devils’ are on the hunt for a new striker and the moves of the English are intertwined with Juventus’ transfer strategies

The domino effect in attack does not only involve the Juventuswhich he spotted weeks ago in Memphis Depay his main goal to complete Maximilian’s offensive rooster Merry.

The ‘Old Lady’ expects good news from Barcelona on the junction of the Dutch national team, before giving the final acceleration to make it land in Turin. Always further away from a hypothetical return under the Mole is Alvaro Moratawho is making sparks with the shirt ofAtletico Madrid in this very first part of the season. Double on his debut in the Liga in the match against Getafe, while two weeks ago the eclectic striker had trimmed a sumptuous hat-trick to Juve in the Continassa luxury test.

Simeone if he cuddles him, with the ‘Cholo’ who is unlikely to be deprived of the Spanish national class this time around ’92. However, there is no shortage of suitors in addition to Juventus, which until a few days ago tried a new relaunch before surrendering ‘almost’ definitively to the claims of the ‘Colchoneros’. On Morata the Manchester Unitedlooking for a level alternative in the advanced sector given the whims of Cristiano Ronaldo and the probable departure of also Martial.

Juventus transfer market, Morata also dismisses Ronaldo: priority is Atletico Madrid

There was also fear of a hypothetical exchange with CR7, which in the coming days will shed some light on its future. However, as the ‘Sun’ wrote across the Channel, Atletico Madrid would not be convinced to deprive themselves of Morata and Simeone would focus on the Iberian striker for his attacking department. Morata himself also sends signals about his future and opens up to a permanent stay in Madrid: “I want to play with this shirt and try to do well in all competitions. I am thrilled to be here at Atletico, I can only work and do my best for the team and the coach. Atletico Madrid is one of the most important and prestigious clubs in the world and I am happy to be part of it. The transfer market is still open and I can’t do anything about it, the only thing I can do is continue to train at my best to try to help the team and my teammates “.

A departure from Madrid therefore appears increasingly distant for Morata, with Manchester United who, after having resolved the problem, Ronaldo will have to attack a new center forward. The ‘Red Devils’ in recent days have also been combined Aubameyang, Icardi, Vardy And Cunha as unveiled by Calciomercato.it.