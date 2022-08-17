Depp asks to annul her appeal

More than a month after the verdict of the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-partner Amber Heard ended with several resolutions of compensation for defamation For both, the litigation does not end, because after she filed an appeal, now Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, assured that Johnny also filed an appeal in response.

A judge determined in early June that the actress should pay the amount of 10 million dollars to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” for having defamed him in an opinion piece he published about having been a victim of violence, while Johnny was imposed a $2 million award for defaming the “Aquaman” actress through one of her former lawyers.

On July 21, Amber’s defense began an appeal process on the sanction of handing over 10 million dollars. A spokesperson for her lawyers told the American portal Deadline that they consider that the court “made errors that prevented a fair and equitable verdict in accordance with the First Amendment”, so they decided to appeal to guarantee fairness and justice.

In this regard, Camille Vasquez spoke last Thursday during an interview with Gayle King for the CBS Mornings television program and stated that they are prepared to face this appeal: “Absolutely,” Vasquez said when questioned.



Photo: AFP / Jim Watson, file

“Mr. Depp ended up filing his own appeal so the court could have the full record. She insists on continuing to litigate this matter, and we have to protect our client’s interest,” Camille said.

The lawyer, who during the trial stood out for the good relationship she had with the actor, also accepted that this determination was only a consequence of Amber Heard’s determination and considered the statement that: “If Heard had not appealed, they They wouldn’t have appealed either.”

In addition, Vasquez pointed out that in this decision of the actor there are no monetary interests involved, but that as their representatives they must respond to the appeal to protect the interests of their client.

“We are just hoping that the court will uphold the verdict, which we believe was the correct verdict, and allow both sides to move on,” he said.

